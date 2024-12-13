Romeo Doubs News: Clears concussion protocol
Doubs has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game at Seattle, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
A full practice participant throughout the week, Doubs has now received clearance from an independent neurologist to return from his two-game absence. His return likely means fewer snaps and routes for Christian Watson and/or Dontayvion Wicks, with the latter especially vulnerable to sliding back to a reserve role.
