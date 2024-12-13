Fantasy Football
Romeo Doubs News: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Doubs has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's game at Seattle, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

A full practice participant throughout the week, Doubs has now received clearance from an independent neurologist to return from his two-game absence. His return likely means fewer snaps and routes for Christian Watson and/or Dontayvion Wicks, with the latter especially vulnerable to sliding back to a reserve role.

