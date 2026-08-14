Romeo Doubs News: Doesn't play against Indianapolis
Doubs did not play in the Patriots' 13-13 tie with the Colts in Thursday's preseason game.
Doubs, A.J. Brown and DeMario Douglas were the three Patriots wide receivers who observed Thursday's game in street clothes. Doubs inked a four-year contract with the Patriots in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Packers, and he's slated to serve as a key target for QB Drake Maye in 2026 while starting alongside Brown. Doubs is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 55 passes (on 85 targets) for 724 yards and six touchdowns across 16 regular-season games.
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