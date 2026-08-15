Romeo Doubs News: Dominates at Saturday's practice
Doubs was the standout wide receiver during the Patriots' training camp practice Saturday, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.
Doubs won multiple jump balls and hauled in three high-point touchdowns in the red zone during team drills. The veteran wide receiver has demonstrated strong rapport with quarterback Drake Maye during training camp, and head coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday that there have been "a lot of positive things trending in the right direction" for Doubs, per Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com. Doubs and most of the other Patriots starters didn't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts, though they could see some action in their next exhibition contest, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, against the Eagles.
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