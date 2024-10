Doubs (personal) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs missed practice Thursday and Friday, and the Packers apparently consider him a long shot to rejoin the team in time for Sunday's game. With fellow wideout Christian Watson (ankle) also listed as doubtful and seemingly even more unlikely to play, there's a big opportunity ahead for WRs Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton alongside Jayden Reed.