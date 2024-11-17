Fantasy Football
Romeo Doubs News: Limited to one catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 6:37am

Doubs secured one of two targets for 17 yards in the Packers' 20-19 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Doubs' catch and receiving yardage totals tied and set a season low, respectively. The 24-year-old wideout has just 45 receiving yards combined over the last two contests, but given how spread out targets can be in Green Bay's offense from game to game, it wouldn't be surprising to see Doubs bounce back despite a tough Week 12 home matchup against the 49ers.

