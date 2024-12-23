Romeo Doubs News: Low usage Monday

Doubs had two receptions (on three targets) for 20 yards in Monday's 34-0 win over the Saints.

Doubs fell victim to a run-heavy game script in what turned out to be a lopsided victory. Christian Watson (knee) left the contest nursing what appeared to be a minor knee injury, but further tests Tuesday will reveal its severity. Should the latter miss any time, Doubs would be the likely beneficiary of increased targets and/or playing time against Minnesota in Week 17.