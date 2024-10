Doubs (personal) isn't at practice Friday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Doubs remains away from the team for a personal matter, missing a second straight practice. Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that he was hopeful to have Doubs back with the team before Sunday but wasn't yet sure if that would happen. If not, Bo Melton could take on a significant role, as the Packers already have Dontayvion Wicks set to fill in for Christian Watson (ankle).