Romeo Doubs headshot

Romeo Doubs News: Records 72 yards in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Doubs caught three of six targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Jaguars.

Doubs finished as the Packers' leading wide receiver behind tight end Tucker Kraft (3-78-1) on Sunday. The 24-year-old Doubs has been a solid fantasy option since being reinstated from a dispute regarding his playing time in Week 5, accruing 14 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns over a three-week span. Consider Doubs a FLEX-worthy fantasy option heading into next Sunday's tilt against Detroit.

Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers
