Romeo Doubs headshot

Romeo Doubs News: Two TDs in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Doubs (concussion) caught three of five targets for 40 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

Doubs didn't take long to make an impact in his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, catching a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. He also drew a 34-yard pass interference penalty in the final seconds of the first half to set up a field goal, then went quiet until he caught an acrobatic 22-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old wide receiver's four touchdown catches this season have come via a pair of two-score performances, Week 6 against Arizona and Sunday in Seattle. Doubs will look to build on this successful return when the Packers host the Saints in Week 16.

