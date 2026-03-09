Romeo Doubs headshot

Romeo Doubs News: Won't re-sign with Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Doubs doesn't intend to re-sign with the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Doubs was never considered likely to re-sign in Green Bay, especially after Christian Watson came on strong in the second half of the 2025 campaign. With Alec Pierce re-signing in Indianapolis, receiver-needy teams may view Doubs as one of the top options on the market.

Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romeo Doubs
