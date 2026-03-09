Romeo Doubs News: Won't re-sign with Green Bay
Doubs doesn't intend to re-sign with the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Doubs was never considered likely to re-sign in Green Bay, especially after Christian Watson came on strong in the second half of the 2025 campaign. With Alec Pierce re-signing in Indianapolis, receiver-needy teams may view Doubs as one of the top options on the market.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romeo Doubs See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine3 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell5 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison13 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romeo Doubs See More