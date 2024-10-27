Ronald Darby Injury: Hurts hip against Green Bay

Darby injured his hip against the Packers in Sunday's Week 8 matchup and is questionable to return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Darby's injury occurred in the first quarter, and he subsequently consulted with trainers on the side of the field. The veteran cornerback has been a key component of the Jaguars' secondary this season, logging at least 70 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the team's first seven contests. Montaric Brown and/or Deantre Prince could absorb Darby's snaps Sunday if he's unable to return.