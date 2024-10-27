Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ronald Darby headshot

Ronald Darby Injury: Hurts hip against Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Darby injured his hip against the Packers in Sunday's Week 8 matchup and is questionable to return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Darby's injury occurred in the first quarter, and he subsequently consulted with trainers on the side of the field. The veteran cornerback has been a key component of the Jaguars' secondary this season, logging at least 70 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the team's first seven contests. Montaric Brown and/or Deantre Prince could absorb Darby's snaps Sunday if he's unable to return.

Ronald Darby
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News