Ronald Darby headshot

Ronald Darby News: Past hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Darby (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session.

Darby played just nine defensive snaps against the Packers on Sunday after injuring his hip in the first quarter. However, it appears the injury isn't severe enough for him to miss the Jaguars' first practice of the week, and barring any setbacks, he should suit up against the Eagles on Sunday. Darby has logged 34 tackles (27 solo) and five pass breakups over eight regular-season outings.

Ronald Darby
Jacksonville Jaguars
