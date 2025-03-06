Ronald Darby News: Released by Jacksonville

Darby was released by the Jaguars on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The veteran cornerback played in 13 games, started 12 and recorded 46 tackles (36 solo) and nine pass breakups in his first season in Jacksonville. Darby did sign a two-year, $8.5-million deal last March, but the Jaguars' secondary also struggled in 2024, making it likely that the team will seek help this offseason. Darby's release is also part of a larger set of cost-cutting moves by the Jags, like trading Christian Kirk and cutting Evan Engram, as the team tries to add cap space in the first year of a new regime.