Ronald Darby News: Starts 12 games in 2024

Darby racked up 46 tackles (36 solo) and nine pass breakups across 13 regular-season appearances with the Jaguars in 2024. He started 12 of those contests.

Darby played a significant role in his inaugural season with Jacksonville, and he has one more year remaining on his deal with the team. Given the struggles this secondary displayed in 2024, though, it would be surprising if the Jaguars enter the 2025 campaign without some additions to the cornerback room.