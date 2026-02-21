Rondale Moore News: Passes away
Moore passed away Saturday at 25 years of age, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.
Moore was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He joined the Vikings last March but suffered a left knee injury during the preseason and missed the entire campaign, marking the second straight season that a knee issue prevented him from playing. Per Russini, the Vikings are still gathering information about the circumstances around his tragic passing.
Rondale Moore
Free Agent
