Rondale Moore headshot

Rondale Moore News: Passes away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Moore passed away Saturday at 25 years of age, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Moore was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He joined the Vikings last March but suffered a left knee injury during the preseason and missed the entire campaign, marking the second straight season that a knee issue prevented him from playing. Per Russini, the Vikings are still gathering information about the circumstances around his tragic passing.

Rondale Moore
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rondale Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rondale Moore See More
NFL’s Biggest Offseason Losers: Which Team Lost the Most Talent?
NFL
NFL’s Biggest Offseason Losers: Which Team Lost the Most Talent?
Author Image
Christopher Boan
184 days ago
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Preseason Recap: Week 1 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
194 days ago
2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers from Day 2
NFL
2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers from Day 2
Author Image
Joe Bartel
301 days ago
Commanders Trade Jahan Dotson to Eagles
NFL
Commanders Trade Jahan Dotson to Eagles
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
August 22, 2024
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Diagnosed with Meniscus Tear
NFL
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Diagnosed with Meniscus Tear
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
August 13, 2024