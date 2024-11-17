Fantasy Football
Ronnie Bell News: Healthy scratch for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Bell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Lindsey Peters of the 49ers' official site reports.

It's the second time this season that Bell has been a healthy inactive, with the first instance taking place Week 4 against the Patriots. Jacob Cowing and Isaac Guerendo are expected to serve as the primary returners on kickoffs and punts for the 49ers on Sunday.

