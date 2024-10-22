Ronnie Bell News: Sees extra reps Sunday

Bell played 24 of the 49ers' 63 snaps on offense and finished with one reception for 10 yards on two targets in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs.

With Jauan Jennings (hip) inactive and with Deebo Samuel (illness) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) playing just four and 25 snaps, respectively, before exiting the contest, extra opportunities became available for Bell and the 49ers' other depth wideouts. Aiyuk has since been ruled out for the season, while the statuses of Samuel and Jennings for Sunday's game against the Cowboys are up in the air. As a result, Bell could be in store for at least one more contest with an expanded role, after he had played just 10 total snaps on offense across San Francisco's previous three contests. In addition to Bell, rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing and veteran Chris Conley -- who is considered day-to-day with an ankle sprain -- currently represent the 49ers' healthiest receivers.