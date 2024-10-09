Fantasy Football
Ronnie Hickman headshot

Ronnie Hickman Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Hickman (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hickman seemingly sustained this ankle injury during the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders, as he recorded three total tackles on just 15 snaps (13 defensive and two on special teams), his lowest snap-count of the season. The 22-year-old's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide a better indication of his potential availability for Week 6, when the Browns travel to Philadelphia.

Ronnie Hickman
Cleveland Browns
