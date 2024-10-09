Ronnie Hickman Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Hickman (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hickman seemingly sustained this ankle injury during the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders, as he recorded three total tackles on just 15 snaps (13 defensive and two on special teams), his lowest snap-count of the season. The 22-year-old's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide a better indication of his potential availability for Week 6, when the Browns travel to Philadelphia.