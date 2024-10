Hickman (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hickman is now in line to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining an ankle injury in Cleveland's Week 5 loss against the Commanders. Expect Rodney McLeod and D'Anthony Bell to see additional reps with the Browns' first-team defense while Hickman remains sidelined.