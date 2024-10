Hickman (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hickman missing Sunday's contest comes as no surprise, as the 23-year-old was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday after sustaining an ankle injury during the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders. Expect D'Anthony Bell to serve as Cleveland's top free safety in Hickman's stead.