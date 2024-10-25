Ronnie Hickman Injury: Won't play vs. Baltimore

Hickman (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hickman will miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury he picked up in Week 5 against the Commanders. He'll look to return to practice ahead of the Browns' Week 9 contest against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 3. Rodney McLeod and D'Anthony Bell will serve as Cleveland's backup safeties Sunday behind starters Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.