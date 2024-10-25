Fantasy Football
Ronnie Hickman headshot

Ronnie Hickman Injury: Won't play vs. Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 25, 2024 at 7:21pm

Hickman (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hickman will miss a third straight game due to an ankle injury he picked up in Week 5 against the Commanders. He'll look to return to practice ahead of the Browns' Week 9 contest against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 3. Rodney McLeod and D'Anthony Bell will serve as Cleveland's backup safeties Sunday behind starters Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.

Ronnie Hickman
Cleveland Browns
