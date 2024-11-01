Fantasy Football
Ronnie Hickman headshot

Ronnie Hickman News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hickman (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 23-year-old upgraded from limited participation Wednesday and Thursday to a full practice Friday, indicating that he's moved past his ankle issue in time for Sunday's contest. With Hickman back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Browns' top backup safety behind both Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit.

Ronnie Hickman
Cleveland Browns
