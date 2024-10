Hickman finished Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Raiders with six solo tackles.

Hickman's six tackles Sunday were tied with Martin Emerson for second-most on the Browns behind Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (nine). Hickman got his third-straight start at free safety, as Juan Thornhill (calf) remains on injured reserve. Over those three starts, Hickman has tallied 14 solo tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.