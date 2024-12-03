Ronnie Perkins News: Let go by Arizona
The Cardinals cut Perkins from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Perkins joined the Cardinals' practice squad Oct. 16 after being let go from the Broncos' injured reserve Sept. 17 due to an undisclosed injury. Perkins last saw NFL regular-season action in 2023 with Denver, when he posted 13 tackles (nine solo) across seven games.
Ronnie Perkins
Free Agent
