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Ronnie Rivers News: Back with Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rams re-signed Rivers to a one-year deal Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

During the 2025 regular season, Rivers recorded 46 yards on nine carries over 11 games, while also returning 16 kicks for 418 yards. Now that he's back in the fold for a fifth season with the Rams, Rivers should continue to work in a similar role as a special-teamer who provides depth to a backfield that also includes Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter.

Ronnie Rivers
Los Angeles Rams
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