Ronnie Rivers News: Limited to special-teams role

Rivers played all 20 of his snaps on special teams in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers.

Rivers had been working ahead of Blake Corum as the top backup to lead back Kyren Williams through the first four games of the season, but the rookie has since supplanted Rivers for the No. 2 role. Though he's been active for each of the Rams' ensuing 10 contests, Rivers has played exclusively on special teams in all of those games.