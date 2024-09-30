Ronnie Rivers News: Season-high usage in loss

Rivers rushed six times for 26 yards during Sunday's 24-18 loss against Chicago.

The third-year back saw his usage creep up for the second consecutive week, taking the field for 13 of the Rams' 61 snaps on offense. For the third time in four weeks, rookie Blake Corum was used exclusively on special teams, leaving Rivers as the clear No. 2 behind Kyren Williams. Even with the slight uptick in usage, the Rams backfield still runs through Williams (19-94-1 on Sunday) heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Packers.