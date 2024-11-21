Roquan Smith Injury: DNP on Thursday

Smith (hamstring) did not participate in the Ravens' first official practice of the week Thursday.

Smith suffered a hamstring injury early in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Steelers. If Smith is unable to log a full practice Friday or Saturday, he would likely carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Chargers. The 2018 first-round pick has logged 25 tackles (14 solo) and one fumble recovery over his last two regular-season games.