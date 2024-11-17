Roquan Smith Injury: Done Sunday due to hamstring issue

Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Steelers due to a hamstring injury, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Smith was hurt early in the fourth quarter on a passing play that resulted in an incompletion. He was putting together a huge game prior to his departure, racking up 13 tackles, including two for loss. Malik Harrison has entered Sunday's game at linebacker in Smith's stead.