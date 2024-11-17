Fantasy Football
Roquan Smith Injury: Done Sunday due to hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Steelers due to a hamstring injury, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Smith was hurt early in the fourth quarter on a passing play that resulted in an incompletion. He was putting together a huge game prior to his departure, racking up 13 tackles, including two for loss. Malik Harrison has entered Sunday's game at linebacker in Smith's stead.

Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
