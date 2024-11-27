Fantasy Football
Roquan Smith Injury: Estimated as limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Smith (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Smith was sidelined for Baltimore's Week 12 win over the Chargers on Monday night after not practicing all week, so Wednesday's estimated DNP could indicate that he's nearing a return. The All-Pro linebacker's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up in Week 13, when the Ravens face the Eagles.

Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
