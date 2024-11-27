Roquan Smith Injury: Estimated as limited
Smith (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.
Smith was sidelined for Baltimore's Week 12 win over the Chargers on Monday night after not practicing all week, so Wednesday's estimated DNP could indicate that he's nearing a return. The All-Pro linebacker's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up in Week 13, when the Ravens face the Eagles.
