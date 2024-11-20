Roquan Smith Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 2018 first-round pick from Georgia tallied 13 total tackles across 52 defensive snaps before sustaining a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers. If Smith is unable to practice in at least a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday, he could be in jeopardy of missing Baltimore's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.