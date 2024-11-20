Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Roquan Smith headshot

Roquan Smith Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 12:06pm

Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 2018 first-round pick from Georgia tallied 13 total tackles across 52 defensive snaps before sustaining a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers. If Smith is unable to practice in at least a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday, he could be in jeopardy of missing Baltimore's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.

Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now