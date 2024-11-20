Roquan Smith Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 2018 first-round pick from Georgia tallied 13 total tackles across 52 defensive snaps before sustaining a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers. If Smith is unable to practice in at least a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday, he could be in jeopardy of missing Baltimore's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now