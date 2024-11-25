Fantasy Football
Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith Injury: Officially inactive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 3:56pm

Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Chargers.

Smith will officially miss his first game of the season after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Week 11 loss to the Steelers. Malik Harrison and Chris Board are expected to see increased defensive snaps as they attempt to fill the All-Pro linebacker's role Monday night.

Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
