Roquan Smith Injury: Officially inactive
Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Chargers.
Smith will officially miss his first game of the season after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Week 11 loss to the Steelers. Malik Harrison and Chris Board are expected to see increased defensive snaps as they attempt to fill the All-Pro linebacker's role Monday night.
