Roquan Smith Injury: Unlikely for MNF
Smith (hamstring) isn't expected to play Monday against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Smith wasn't able to log a practice this week but was still considered questionable for the matchup as of Saturday. His absence would be a significant blow to the Ravens' defense, which likely won't be able to be replaced by one guy. Malik Harrison and Chris Board would be candidates to see extra work for the Ravens.
