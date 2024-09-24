Roquan Smith: Logs 11 tackles vs. Dallas

Smith tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Cowboys.

Smith has registered 11 tackles in two consecutive games, and he was second on the Ravens in that category Sunday behind Kyle Hamilton (12). Smith is up to 29 total tackles on the season, which leads the Ravens and is tied with Cowboys' Eric Kendricks for 12th in the NFL through the first three games of the regular season. Smith has played every single defensive snap through the first three games this year.