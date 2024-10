Smith recorded eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 29-24 loss at Cleveland.

Smith has recorded at least seven tackles in all but one of the Ravens' eight games so far in 2024, so Sunday was more or less a normal day at the office for him. His 82 tackles so far this season are second in the league only to Zaire Franklin (87). He's an elite IDP option in most formats going into a Week 9 tilt versus the Broncos.