Roquan Smith News: Double-digit tackles Saturday

Smith recorded 10 total tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers.

Smith has been on a tear as of late, recording 10 or more tackles in four of his last five games. The All-Pro linebacker has now accumulated 136 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble over 14 appearances this season. Expect Smith to continue serving as the Ravens' top tackler and defensive leader in Week 17, when the team travels to Houston on Christmas Day.