Roquan Smith headshot

Roquan Smith News: Hits ground running in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 9:16am

Smith recorded 11 tackles (two solo) including 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 24-19 loss versus the Eagles.

Smith was coming off a hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines in Week 12, but he led Baltimore in tackles in Week 13. Smith's 121 tackles this season trail only Zaire Franklin (135) and Nick Cross (125) for the league lead going into the Ravens' bye in Week 14.

Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
