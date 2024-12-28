Fantasy Football
Roquan Smith News: Notches sack Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Smith finished Wednesday's Week 17 win over Houston with eight tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Smith was Baltimore's leading tackler in the 31-2 rout, and his third-quarter chase-down of C.J. Stroud was his first full sack of the campaign. Smith's eight stops pushed him to 144 on the campaign. That's 14 away from the 158 he recorded in 16 regular-season games last year.

