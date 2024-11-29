Roquan Smith News: Set to return in Week 13
Smith (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's battle against Philadelphia, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Smith missed Monday's matchup against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury, but he's set to return Sunday against the Eagles. The veteran linebacker has been a huge IDP asset again this season, notching 110 tackles over 11 games. Smith's return Sunday will likely push Malik Harrison back to a reserve role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now