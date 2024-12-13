Roschon Johnson Injury: DNP again Friday

Johnson (concussion) remained sidelined for Friday's practice.

Johnson was concussed on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions in Week 13 and missed last week's loss to the 49ers. If he's unable to gain clearance for Monday night's game against the Vikings, Travis Homer (head) would be next up at running back. It's worth mentioning that D'Andre Swift (groin) has also missed practice Thursday and Friday. Darrynton Evans and Royce Freeman are on Chicago's practice squad.