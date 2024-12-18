Fantasy Football
Roschon Johnson

Roschon Johnson Injury: Practices in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Johnson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Johnson's participation level Wednesday is estimated, but it's nonetheless a good sign that he's made significant progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If Johnson can gain full clearance, including from an independent neurologist, in time for Sunday's game against the Lions, he will be in position to reclaim his backup role behind D'Andre Swift.

Roschon Johnson
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
