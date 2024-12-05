Roschon Johnson Injury: Still sidelined for practice

Johnson (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.

Both Johnson and D'Andre Swift (quadricep) were spectators for the second practice in a row, leaving the statuses of both of the team's top two running backs in question as Sunday's game at San Francisco approaches. If Johnson can't clear concussion protocol before the weekend and if Swift is forced to miss his first game of the season, the Bears would likely turn to Travis Homer and practice-squad member Darrynton Evans to take on most of the reps out of the backfield.