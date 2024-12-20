Roschon Johnson News: Clear for Week 16

Johnson (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.

After missing the past two games while in the concussion protocol, Johnson was able to string together three consecutive full listings on the injury report this week, thereby clearing him to return to action. He'll play second fiddle to D'Andre Swift on Sunday, especially with Travis Homer (hamstring) being listed as doubtful for Week 16. On the season, Johnson has averaged 2.9 yards on his 48 carries, hauled in 11 of 15 targets for 88 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns in 11 games.