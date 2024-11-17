Roschon Johnson News: Finds end zone

Johnson rushed 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown while adding an eight-yard catch in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

In Chicago's first game with new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, the Bears emphasized the rushing attack by giving Johnson 10 of 24 running back carries. Coming into this game, Johnson had just 11 carries over his prior four games. If this usage pattern continues, Johnson's fantasy value will quickly rise.