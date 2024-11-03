Roschon Johnson News: Five touches in defeat

Johnson rushed three times for 13 yards and caught three passes for eight yards in the Bears' 29-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

After averaging 10 touches between Weeks 3 and 5, Johnson's role has been scaled back. In the last three games, the running back has handled a total of 12 touches for 60 yards and one touchdown. Johnson is likely to function in a low-volume role as long as D'Andre Swift continues to play well.