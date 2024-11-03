Fantasy Football
Roschon Johnson News: Five touches in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Johnson rushed three times for 13 yards and caught three passes for eight yards in the Bears' 29-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

After averaging 10 touches between Weeks 3 and 5, Johnson's role has been scaled back. In the last three games, the running back has handled a total of 12 touches for 60 yards and one touchdown. Johnson is likely to function in a low-volume role as long as D'Andre Swift continues to play well.

