Roschon Johnson headshot

Roschon Johnson News: Four carries in low-scoring loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Johnson rushed four times for five yards and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Johnson was used in a change-of-pace role behind D'Andre Swift, whose 16 touches for 81 yards led the Bears in what was an abysmal showing by the entire offense. Swift's likely to lead the backfield once again when the Bears try to avoid ending the season on an 11-game losing streak in Week 18 against the Packers, leaving Johnson with limited fantasy upside.

Roschon Johnson
Chicago Bears
