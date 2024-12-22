Roschon Johnson News: One rushing attempt in loss

Johnson had a three-yard carry in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After missing the last two games due to a concussion, Johnson touched the ball once as the backup to D'Andre Swift. Since Chicago's Week 8 bye, Johnson has posted 21 or fewer scrimmage yards in six of seven games. However, the veteran has found the end zone three times in the last seven games, making him a touchdown-or-bust option in the fantasy playoffs.