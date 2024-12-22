Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roschon Johnson headshot

Roschon Johnson News: One rushing attempt in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Johnson had a three-yard carry in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After missing the last two games due to a concussion, Johnson touched the ball once as the backup to D'Andre Swift. Since Chicago's Week 8 bye, Johnson has posted 21 or fewer scrimmage yards in six of seven games. However, the veteran has found the end zone three times in the last seven games, making him a touchdown-or-bust option in the fantasy playoffs.

Roschon Johnson
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now