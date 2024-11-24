Roschon Johnson News: Scores another touchdown

Johnson rushed twice for two yards and a touchdown, and he caught a 10-yard pass in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Johnson had a season-high 10 carries for 33 yards last week, but his workload reverted to the 1-to-3 carry level the running back had in Weeks 8-10. With an unpredictable weekly workload, the veteran is largely a TD-dependent fantasy option. On the season, Johnson has scored six rushing touchdowns.