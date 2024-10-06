Roschon Johnson News: Scores twice in victory

Johnson rushed 10 times for 25 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 36-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Johnson has been the clear change-of-pace runner behind D'Andre Swift since Week 3. During that time, the running back is averaging 10 touches, 34 yards and a touchdown. Although the yardage has been ordinary, the goal-line usage gives Johnson added fantasy value. If Swift happens to miss time at some point, Johnson would likely see a further expansion of his role in the offense.