Ross Dwelley News: No targets in Week 15

Dwelley went without a target while playing nine of the Falcons' 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.

Dwelley has suited up for all 13 of the Falcons' games this season but has consistently played behind Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner as the team's No. 3 tight end. The 29-year-old has notched just one reception on the campaign, which came back in Week 11 in Denver.